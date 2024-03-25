‘Sinister’ and sectarian graffiti condemned by Derry UUP councillor Darren Guy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Unionist Councillor Darren Guy hit out after a mural dedicated to the William King Memorial Flute Band was defaced in what has been described as a sectarian attack.

The ‘Londonderry Westbank Loyalists Still Under Siege’ mural was also daubed with paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On Friday evening graffiti appeared on murals in The Fountain estate. The William King Memorial Flute Band mural which is dedicated to past members was defaced and sectarian graffiti sprayed in the same area,” said the Waterside councillor.

A mural in the Fountain that was daubed with paint on Friday.

Ald. Guy said concerning graffiti that appeared to target two named individuals also appeared over the weekend.

"It is the more sinister graffiti, which appeared in both the Fountain and Irish Street estates on Friday night, threatening to shoot two named youths who are resident in their respective areas.

"These sinister threats should not be tolerated by anyone and do nothing but raise tensions amongst communities,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Derry confirmed they were investigating criminal damage caused at a number of locations in the Waterside and Cityside areas.

A mural dedicated to past members of the William King Memorial Flute Band was daubed with paint on Friday.

Sergeant Garth Bennett said: “Graffiti daubed on walls and murals was reported to police on 22nd March at locations in the Irish Street and Fountain Estate areas.

"A number of murals have been damaged as well as a wall of a community centre and the wall of another building.

“These incidents are being investigated as sectarian hate crimes and our appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1806 of 22/03/24.”