‘Sinister’ and sectarian graffiti condemned by Derry UUP councillor Darren Guy
Ulster Unionist Councillor Darren Guy hit out after a mural dedicated to the William King Memorial Flute Band was defaced in what has been described as a sectarian attack.
The ‘Londonderry Westbank Loyalists Still Under Siege’ mural was also daubed with paint.
"On Friday evening graffiti appeared on murals in The Fountain estate. The William King Memorial Flute Band mural which is dedicated to past members was defaced and sectarian graffiti sprayed in the same area,” said the Waterside councillor.
Ald. Guy said concerning graffiti that appeared to target two named individuals also appeared over the weekend.
"It is the more sinister graffiti, which appeared in both the Fountain and Irish Street estates on Friday night, threatening to shoot two named youths who are resident in their respective areas.
"These sinister threats should not be tolerated by anyone and do nothing but raise tensions amongst communities,” he said.
Police in Derry confirmed they were investigating criminal damage caused at a number of locations in the Waterside and Cityside areas.
Sergeant Garth Bennett said: “Graffiti daubed on walls and murals was reported to police on 22nd March at locations in the Irish Street and Fountain Estate areas.
"A number of murals have been damaged as well as a wall of a community centre and the wall of another building.
“These incidents are being investigated as sectarian hate crimes and our appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1806 of 22/03/24.”
Police urged people to report via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.