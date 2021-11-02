Six allegations in relation to Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally

A month ago the PSNI said it was commencing an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries.

Today the force said officers in the investigations team have received six allegations of criminal activity.

The reports are from a number of people who were adopted from different named institutions and also from some who either worked there or were residents within these institutions.

All those who have come forward have been spoken to by a specialist detective from the Historic Child Abuse Unit within the Public Protection Branch and have been offered the opportunity to have their account recorded so that a criminal investigation can take place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of Public Protection Branch said: “We recognise the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries, and the concerns of the wider public on how they were operated.

“Those who suffered abuse in these Homes or know somebody who did, or those who may have witnessed potential criminal activity take place, please contact us. We don’t want anyone to feel they have to suffer in silence any more.

“We will continue to circulate the details of our dedicated reporting channels but would ask that our local communities help us in getting the message out across Northern Ireland that we have a team of officers ready to robustly investigate reports made to us.”

All those in contact are also offered to be signposted to other services for help and support.

Officers are pleased that people are having the confidence after all these years to come forward and report. However, they believe there are still people out there who have suffered as a result of criminal activity taking place in these Homes.

Messaging will be circulated across the Police’s social media channels and help is needed from local communities in sharing the details of the dedicated reporting channels.

Anyone wishing to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can do so via the following options:

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): 02890 901728

Outside of office hours you can call 101 to speak to a call handler from the Police Service of Northern Ireland who will pass on your details to the dedicated investigation team to make direct contact.