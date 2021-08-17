Six arrested after reports of Derry forecourt fight and car crash

Police have confirmed they received a report around 12.40pm of a group of men fighting in the forecourt of a filling station on the Buncrana Road.

Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, police said.

It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location.

The scene at Buncrana Road.

The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.