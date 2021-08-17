Six arrested after reports of Derry forecourt fight and car crash
Six people have been arrested following an incident in the Buncrana Road area on Tuesday afternoon.
Police have confirmed they received a report around 12.40pm of a group of men fighting in the forecourt of a filling station on the Buncrana Road.
Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, police said.
It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location.
The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.
Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact them in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.