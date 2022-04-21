Six arrested over Easter parade released pending PPS report

The PSNI have said an investigation will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice and officers would ask anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
The force also said members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
In total, seven men arrested under the Terrorism Act have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.
A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on May 11.