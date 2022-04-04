Smashing of windows caused 'distress and inconvenience'

Police in Strabane are currently investigating the report of criminal damage to a private residence in the Carlton Drive area of the town.

It is believed this incident occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 where windows in the property were smashed, the PSNI said.

"This incident has caused distress and inconvenience for the resident and is simply unacceptable.

PSNI