Smashing of windows caused 'distress and inconvenience'
The smashing of windows at a home in Strabane at the weekend has caused 'distress and inconvenience' the PSNI have said.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:41 am
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:44 am
Police in Strabane are currently investigating the report of criminal damage to a private residence in the Carlton Drive area of the town.
It is believed this incident occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 where windows in the property were smashed, the PSNI said.
"This incident has caused distress and inconvenience for the resident and is simply unacceptable.
"If you have any information in relation to this please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 1871 of the 2nd April 2022. Alternatively please feel free to ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," police said.