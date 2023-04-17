Specialist detectives probing cyber incident reported by Derry IT firm

Police in Derry received a report of a cyber incident from a local business on Thursday, March 30.

The matter was referred to specialist detectives in the PSNI’s Cyber Crime Investigation Team.

"Enquiries, in conjunction with our national partners, are ongoing. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” police said.

Specialist detectives are investigating the cyber security incident.

One in Four, the Dublin-headquartered charity for adults who have experienced childhood sexual abuse, said the data of its members has been affected.

It stated: “On April 5, we were notified by one of our IT service providers that they had been subject to a cyber security incident.

"They notified all their affected customers, including One in Four, that data had been accessed by a third party. The matter is being investigated by law enforcement agencies, including the Gardaí. We immediately notified the Data Protection Commission and the National Cyber Security Centre.

"We now know that the personal information of people who have used our service has been accessed. We have begun contacting individual clients directly to advise them of the incident and to address any concerns they may have.

"We have taken this approach to allow us to provide proper supports to clients who may find this incident distressing. Our priority at all times is to the welfare and wellbeing of our clients. This will take some time and it may not be possible to get in touch with everybody.”

The ‘Journal’ contacted the Derry-based company.

Advertisement Hide Ad