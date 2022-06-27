Srebrenica massacre 1995 : Derry to remember 27 years on

The massacre of 8,500 mainly men and boys,all but one of the Muslim faith, happened in Srebenica, a town in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, in July 1995.
As well as those murdered, over 20,000 civilians were expelled from their home.
The massacre of the men and boys was the worst mass murder in Europe since the Second World War.
Mayor Sandra Duffy will attend a special screening on July 6 of of the award-winning and Oscar-nominated movie Quo Vadis, Aida? hosted in the Playhouse and with the permission of Director Jasmila Zbanic. It tells the moving story of a teacher and translator from Srebrenica forced to flee from the Serbian invaders and seek refuge with her family in a UN camp.
The event is being delivered by the Remembering Srebrenica organisation, in conjunction with Council’s Good Relations team and the Playhouse. Joining the Mayor will be the Ambassador for Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UK and Ireland, His Excellency Vanja Filipovic.The screening starts at 6pm, and tickets are £6 via www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/remembering-srebrenica-quo-vadis-aidaDerry & Strabane Council buildings will be illuminated in green to mark the anniversary, the colour representing the 8,500 men and boys.
Mayor Duffy said it was vitally important, particularly now, to look back and reflect on the impact of conflict. “The legacy for the victims of Srebrenica will be in the lessons we take from their loss, teaching our young people to celebrate difference and follow the path of peace and respect for everyone, regardless of colour or creed.”
She added: “27 years on from the shocking acts of genocide in Srebrenica, and as we see the campaign of terror continue against the people of Ukraine, we must heed the stark warnings of history and continue to tackle hatred and prejudice head on within our own communities. The onus is on all of us to educate future generations about the dangers of creating the conditions for discrimination to thrive.
Quo Vadis, Aida? movingly captures the harrowing events of the genocide in Srebrenica with a compelling exploration of conflict, hatred and discrimination. Following the screening there will be a short reflection and Q+A with light refreshments.