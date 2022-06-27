Srebrenica massacre 1995 : Derry to remember 27 years on

The massacre of 8,500 mainly men and boys,all but one of the Muslim faith, happened in Srebenica, a town in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, in July 1995.

As well as those murdered, over 20,000 civilians were expelled from their home.

The massacre of the men and boys was the worst mass murder in Europe since the Second World War.

A Muslim Bosnian woman cries as a convoy carrying the remains of 610 Muslim Bosnians arrives at the former battery factory in Potocari, near eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, 09 July 2005. The victims aged between 14 and 75 years were later laid to rest in a memorial cemetary in Potocari, during ceremonies commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, in which some 8,000 Muslim Bosnians were killed. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Mayor Sandra Duffy will attend a special screening on July 6 of of the award-winning and Oscar-nominated movie Quo Vadis, Aida? hosted in the Playhouse and with the permission of Director Jasmila Zbanic. It tells the moving story of a teacher and translator from Srebrenica forced to flee from the Serbian invaders and seek refuge with her family in a UN camp.

The event is being delivered by the Remembering Srebrenica organisation, in conjunction with Council’s Good Relations team and the Playhouse. Joining the Mayor will be the Ambassador for Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UK and Ireland, His Excellency Vanja Filipovic.The screening starts at 6pm, and tickets are £6 via www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/remembering-srebrenica-quo-vadis-aidaDerry & Strabane Council buildings will be illuminated in green to mark the anniversary, the colour representing the 8,500 men and boys.

Mayor Duffy said it was vitally important, particularly now, to look back and reflect on the impact of conflict. “The legacy for the victims of Srebrenica will be in the lessons we take from their loss, teaching our young people to celebrate difference and follow the path of peace and respect for everyone, regardless of colour or creed.”

She added: “27 years on from the shocking acts of genocide in Srebrenica, and as we see the campaign of terror continue against the people of Ukraine, we must heed the stark warnings of history and continue to tackle hatred and prejudice head on within our own communities. The onus is on all of us to educate future generations about the dangers of creating the conditions for discrimination to thrive.

Women cry while attending a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Srebrenica in Tuzla, Bosnia 11 July, one year after Serbs seized the enclave. Thousands of women and children missing their husbands, sons and fathers gathered to remember the 8,000 at the time listed as missing. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Quo Vadis, Aida? movingly captures the harrowing events of the genocide in Srebrenica with a compelling exploration of conflict, hatred and discrimination. Following the screening there will be a short reflection and Q+A with light refreshments.

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA: A Bosnian woman weeps next to the coffins of Muslim men and boys before their burial in Potocari, near Srebrenica, East Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2004. The then recently identified remains of 338 Muslim men, aged from 15 to 70, were buried in a common funeral, marking the ninth anniversary of the massacre of Srebrenica, Europe's worst atrocity since World War II. More than 7,000 Muslim men and boys were separated from their women and killed by Serb forces in mass executions, following the Serb capture of the United Nations "Safe Haven Zone" in Srebrenica in July 1995. Around 20,000 people attended the funeral. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

POTOCARI, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA: Bosnian Muslim pray in front of the 610 coffins to be buried at the Memorial cemetery in Potocari, near the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica 11 July 2005, where 610 victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre aged between 14 and 75 years are laid to rest. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)