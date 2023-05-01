The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information following the report of the arson at business premises in the Ferryquay Street area on Saturday, April 29.

Inspector Craig said: “Shortly before 6:55pm, it was reported that a fire had started in a shop in the area. Fire damage was caused to the toiletries section, with staff and customers evacuated from the shop as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries, with smoke damage also caused to the shop following the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two young males were seen in the area at the time of the incident. The first male is described as wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top and trousers, with short dark hair.

"The second male is described as wearing dark clothing, with short dark hair and wearing a green camouflage style jacket with an orange inner lining.”

Inspector Craig asked members of the public to get in touch if they have any information about the arson attack.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1573 29/04/23.