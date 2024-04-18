Stardust jury delivers ‘unlawful killing’ verdict for 48 lives lost in nightclub fire
The jury at the inquest into the Stardust tragedy in Dublin in which 48 people, including Derry teenager Susan Morgan, lost their lives on St. Valentine’s night in 1981, has delivered verdicts of unlawful killing for all of the deaths.
Ahead of the delivery of the verdict in Dublin on Thursday, Maeve Mc Laughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, sent her solidarity to the families of the devastating fire in Artane over 43 years ago.
“It is a disgrace that it has taken them so long to get this far, and those that have stood in their way should hang their heads in shame.
"We hope that today they get what they deserve, full vindication for their loved ones and for their campaign for truth and justice, and proper recognition of who was to blame for the deaths that night,” said Ms. McLaughlin.
More on this story to follow.