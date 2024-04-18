Stardust jury delivers ‘unlawful killing’ verdict for 48 lives lost in nightclub fire

Derry teenager Susan Morgan, who was one of the 48 victims of the Stardust fire in 1981.

Ahead of the delivery of the verdict in Dublin on Thursday, Maeve Mc Laughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, sent her solidarity to the families of the devastating fire in Artane over 43 years ago.

“It is a disgrace that it has taken them so long to get this far, and those that have stood in their way should hang their heads in shame.

"We hope that today they get what they deserve, full vindication for their loved ones and for their campaign for truth and justice, and proper recognition of who was to blame for the deaths that night,” said Ms. McLaughlin.