Stolen taxi crashed into garden fence in ‘extremely reckless incident’ in Derry

Police are investigating the incident involving a stolen vehicle that was found abandoned after having crashed in Linsfort Drive. The incident was reported just after 7.30am.

Police at Strand Road are keen to hear from anyone who believe they witnessed the vehicle - a yellow and black-coloured taxi - or captured footage of it being driven in Creggan, or further afield.

Sergeant Devlin said: "We have not received any reports of any injuries, at this time, however, this was an extremely reckless incident causing damage to a garden fence.

