The ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane today, Friday November 18 follows what police said appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time.

“A further update will be provided in due course.”

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh slammed those responsible.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “The bomb attack on police officers in Strabane is wrong and I unreservedly condemn it.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but this reckless and futile attack could have had ended in a devastating tragedy.

PSNI

“There is no place for this type of activity in our society and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“What this has resulted in was huge disruption for local people this morning, preventing many from leaving their homes to go to work or school.

“I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the attack was reckless.

Condemnation: Chair of Derry & Strabane PCSP Ald Darren Guy and West Tyrone SDLP MLA Darren McCrossan.

In a video message shared on Facebook he said he understood two police officers were in the car at the time of the explosion but were uninjured.

"This is a very serious situation in a very built up, residential area. This is not something any of us want to see in this area or anywhere for that matter.

"There are 600 houses, hundreds upon hundreds of families living in this very built up area all affected today because of this absolute recklessness because that is what this is.”

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Darren Guy, has also condemned the bomb attack.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh.

Speaking after the attack, Alderman Guy stated: "Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us.

"The people of Strabane are shocked and disgusted at this attempt to murder police officers as they go about their work to keep people safe. There can be no justification for this attack.

"It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Mount Carmel Heights area nor do they represent the interests of any of the people living there. My thoughts are with the police officers and with the people living in the area who have had to endure this.