Strabane security alert declared a hoax
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The alert began after a report was made to police shortly before 10am of a suspicious object that was located on the bridge on Bradley Way.
"A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Great Northern Link Road between Lifford Road roundabout and Bradley Way roundabout.
“Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination.”
Bradley Way has now fully re-opened.
Inspector Craig said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.”
Police confirmed an investigation is under way.