Strabane Town Centre 'rally track' warning

Careless drivers are treating Strabane Town Centre as a “rally track”, Derry City and Strabane Council members have warned.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs said he recently received a phone call from a distressed constituent about the “ongoing disruption and noise caused by some erratic and careless drivers” in the town centre and other areas in the town.

Councillor Boggs said: “The call was from a parent with a very vulnerable son with complex additional needs, who is a prisoner in his own home because of disruption caused by people using Strabane Town Centre as a rally track.

“This is a young lad in his own home who is feeling the very brunt of what these people are doing.

The incidents are causing great upset in Strabane, the Council was told. (File picture)

“I know people have hobbies and cars may be one of them, but when it gets to the stage where people’s lives are being disrupted and disturbed because of the actions of some it’s important to call it out and ask those that are involved to recognise what they’re doing and to desist from it.

“In the mouth of Christmas, when there is a mother nearly in tears on the phone worrying about what kind of Christmas they’re going to have because their son is a prisoner in their own home, it needs to be called out.

“I would, in the strongest possible terms, ask and plead those people to be more mindful of those who have to live in that area.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.