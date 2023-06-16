'Strange case' of Buncrana woman with no memory of driving ends in ban at Derry court

Mary McGlinchey (52) with an address at Kinnego, Buncrana in County Donegal appeared before the court in Derry charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

McGlinchey was also charged with failing to provide a sample of breath on March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the hearing on Friday, police said that they were told that a car was 'swerving all over the road' on Derry's Northland Road.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Police attended the scene and located a car in Lowry's Lane, with McGlinchey located nearby.

The court heard that she was 'very unsteady on her feet' but refused to give a breath or blood sample when it was requested she do so.

Witnesses told police they had tried to stop the vehicle when they observed it driving and almost hitting other cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed, McGlinchey said she didn't remember anything.

She said she had a glass of Guinness but knew nothing about the driving.

She was asked when her memory went 'fuzzy', and she said she gave someone a lift who told her 'go left, go right' but she didn't know how she ended up where she did.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that it was a strange case and this woman had no record either North or South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said a disqualification will cause 'some difficulties' for the defendant.