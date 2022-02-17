Stranger claiming to be from 'Water Board' and white van man with 'southern accent' target Derry homes

The warning follows two reports made to police this week. One incident occurred in the Shantallow area and the other in Kilfennan.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "The first report was made on Tuesday (February 15) about a man who said he was from 'The Water Board' and who had called at the home of a resident in Danesfort Crescent that morning.

"Our enquiries have since confirmed this was a bogus caller.

Two reports made to police this week.

"Yesterday, we received a report about a suspicious caller to a home in Adelaide Avenue in the city where a male arrived at the property just before 1pm and offered to carry out work on the house. This male was reported to have spoken with what was described as a southern accent and was driving a white transit van."

Police said people should report any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

Detective Ballentine added: "The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal. Remember, it's your home and, if you have any concerns, it's okay not to open the door. You can speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them.