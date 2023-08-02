Strathfoyle caravan fire being treated as arson

Police were on patrol, driving across the Foyle Bridge at around 5.20am this morning, Wednesday, August 2, when they spotted a large volume of smoke coming from Strathfoyle. When they arrived in the area, they located a caravan on fire in Stradowen Drive. NIFRS attended and extinguished the blaze. A small number of homes were evacuated as emergency services dealt with the incident. Police thank those people impacted for their patience as the incident was dealt with. No one was in the caravan at the time, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

At this time, detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are treating the fire as arson.Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "We are extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control."However, given the close proximity from where the caravan was parked and to homes in the area, we are incredibly fortunate that the fire didn't spread further, and that no one was injured."Our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries, and we're appealing to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious around 5am to 5.20am, to get in touch with us. We'd also ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage for any suspicious activity."