Sum of cash left at bank machine handed in to police
A sum of cash left at a bank machine has been handed in to police.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
The person who forgot to collect it is asked to come forward.
“Recently a member of the public brought a sum of money to Strand Road Police Station that a person has forgotten to lift out of an ATM. If you think this might have been yours, please ring 101 and quote RM23041344.
"Please be prepared with the date and time it was lost, which ATM and the amount,” the PSNI said.