The arrests follow a report to police just before 5.30pm on Monday, December 12, in relation to the driver of a vehicle parked on Northland Road in the city.Officers responded and, having located the vehicle, they arrested the 28-year-old male driver on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drug.Police said the vehicle was also searched and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was located inside it. The driver was further arrested along with another man who was in the car, aged 40 years old. They were both arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug With Intent To Supply.As part of their enquiries in relation to the incident, officers arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug With Intent To Supply.Follow-up searches were conducted at two properties in the city yesterday evening where a number of items and suspected Class A and suspected C drugs were also seized.Both men and the woman remain in police custody this morning.Inspector Tim McCullough said: "An ongoing priority for us is disrupting the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs, and targeting those who cause the most harm in our communities."We will continue our work to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities. I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact us on 101.”