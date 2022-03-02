Suspected cocaine seized in alleyway in Derry today after suspicious activity report

A PSNI spokesperson said officers responded to the report, which was made at around 12:20am. A search was conducted and a small quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

A 24-year-old man was dealt with by way of a Community Resolution Notice.

Inspector McManus said: “Drugs have no place in our community. If you have any concerns about drugs activity in your area call us on 101.”