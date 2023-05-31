News you can trust since 1772
Suspected counterfeit goods, jewellery and cash seized by police after Derry searches

Suspected counterfeit clothes, jewellery and cash have been seized during searches by police in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:43 BST
The cash and suspected counterfeit goods seized by the PSNIThe cash and suspected counterfeit goods seized by the PSNI
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) District Support Team (DST) carried out searches on Wednesday, May 31 seizing the goods.

The searches were conducted with support of Tactical Support Group colleagues. A number of items were seized during the searches, including suspected counterfeit clothes and jewellery. A sum of cash was also seized.

Images of the items seized by police show the goods included counterfeit handbags and perfumes bearing the names of a number of well-known French luxury fashion houses and trainers purporting to be from a well-known North American sports manufacturer.

The cash seized by the PSNIThe cash seized by the PSNI
Among the cash seized were several bundles of £20 Bank of Ireland and Bank of England notes.

As enquiries continue, DST Sergeant Wilders urges anyone with information about the sale and supply of suspected counterfeit goods to call police.

"Buying fake designer goods at lower prices may seem like a bargain, but consumers should ask themselves if they’re really comfortable with where their money is going. If the price seems too good to be true, it’s probably because it is," said Sgt. Wilders.

DST Wilders urged people to consider were the proceeds of cash used to pay for counterfeit items were going.

Some of the suspected counterfeit goods seized.Some of the suspected counterfeit goods seized.
"This is not a victimless crime, and I’d urge the public to think about where those ill-gotten profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items. Anyone with information or concerns about counterfeit goods can call us on the non-emergency number 101."