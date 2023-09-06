Watch more videos on Shots!

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers were on patrol in the area on Sunday afternoon, 3 September shortly after 4pm when they observed a car being driven in a suspicious manner.

The car came to a stop in the Carnhill area and the two occupants got out of the car, walked away and did not return to it. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a bag inside it containing a quantity of a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.As part of enquiries, the vehicle from which the suspected drugs were located was also seized and taken away for examination.Enquiries are ongoing.

Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant McCollum said: "The Police Service, under Operation Dealbreaker, is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

Police are appealing for information.

“Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

Sergeant McCollum appealed to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.