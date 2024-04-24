Suspected firearm found at graveyard by terrorism investigation unit in Derry search operation

Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have recovered a suspected firearm in the Ardmore area of Derry during search operations on Wednesday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST
Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that during a search in the Rushall Road area, the suspected firearm was located in the vicinity of a graveyard.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Wednesday: “Enquiries continue, and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.”

Speaking after the public safety operation, TIU Detective Inspector Walls meanwhile said: “We are keeping an open mind in relation to the ownership of this find, and we appeal to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to get in touch with us.

The suspected firearm recovered during the operation.The suspected firearm recovered during the operation.
“It is shocking to think this suspected firearm was left in the vicinity of a graveyard, a place where people visit and pay their respects to loved ones.

“It shows a blatant lack of respect for local people and the local community.”

Earlier on Wednesday police had issued a statement saying that a the public safety operation was underway in Ardmore following the discovery of a suspicious object hours earlier.

No roads were closed during ther operation, and police at the time said they would “endeavour to keep any disruption to a minimum, and work through this operation as quickly as possible”.

Detective Walls added: "We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport "

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org