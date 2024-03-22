Suspended sentence and disqualification for man charged with driving offences

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a number of driving offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
Aaron Thornton (37) of Dove Gardens in the Bogside area of Derry was charged with, on December 8, 2022, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of cocaine.

Police officers initially observed a car driving erratically while carrying out routine patrols, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

Upon the car stopping, Thornton got out and police found him to be 'extremely excitable', the court heard.

Police found that he did not have a valid licence and also that he was not insured for that vehicle. They also found a bag of white powder in the car, later confirmed to be cocaine, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard.

Tests later found that Thornton had a number of controlled substances in his system at the time of his arrest and that he admitted that he had taken the car from his partner without her permission.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that Thornton had serious mental health difficulties as a result of a severe beating that he had received several years ago.

He also added that Thornton had 'dabbled' in drugs but that he had been free of drugs and alcohol for the past six month period.

The accused was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for a period of three years.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and was fined a sum of £400.