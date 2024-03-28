Bishop Street Courthouse

John McGinley of Glen Wood Walk in Letterkenny was charged in relation to two separate incidents.

The court heard on Thursday that on August 2, 2020 police officers in Derry came upon an accident on the Clooney dual carriageway where a vehicle had overturned.

The defendant was located nearby but denied being the driver and said he had been a passenger.

A witness told police they had only seen one male in the vehicle but couldn't identify McGinley.

While being taken into custody he said 'sure I was driving the car wasn't I?'

He was asked for a blood sample but refused.

The court then heard about an incident on December 6, 2022 when police observed a vehicle outside an off-licence in John Street.

Before police could approach the vehicle drove off but it was later seen on the Strand Road and stopped.

The defendant was the driver and from his demeanour he was arrested for being drunk in charge, the court was told.

At interview he made full admissions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant had no previous criminal record which was about the best he could say.

He said McGinley's release date was not for another couple of years.