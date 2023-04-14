Suspended sentence for barber shop owner who immediately directed police to cocaine

Mark McBride (47) of Campion Court in Derry admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply on October 20 2018.

He also admitted possessing the drugs on the same date and possessing another drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that police attended a barber's shop early on that date and McBride was the only person present.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He was asked was there anything on the property and he told police there was some cocaine he had bought for £200.

A strip of tablets was also found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cocaine was said to have weighed 12.5 grammes valued at £500.

McBride told police he had bought the cocaine to share with another person and made full admissions.

The court heard that McBride had not answered his bail and police were unable to locate him for a number of years.

A defence barrister said his client was a hard working man who had been going through 'a difficult time in his life'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said by his own admissions he had opened up the charge of intent to supply drugs.

He said that the court could give McBride credit for the gap in his offending.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said the defendant should get credit for telling the police where the drugs were and not wasting police time.