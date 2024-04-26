Suspended sentence for Derry man arrested after police call out to Carnhill area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patrick McGlinchey (53) of Carnhill in Derry was charged with the offence following an episode which took place on January 19 this year.
At Friday’s hearing of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry, the court was told that police were responding to an incident at the time and McGlinchey was shouting at them from behind a door.
Three officers eventually gained entry, and McGlinchey pushed one of them, leading to his arrest. The court heard that he had continued to shout abuse as he was being arrested.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that McGlinchey hadn't offended prior to this since 2015, telling the court that his mother had been 'gravely ill' in hospital at the time of the offence, which contributed to his behaviour.
McGlinchey was sentenced to five months, suspended for twelve months.