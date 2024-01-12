Suspended sentence for Derry man who 'accepts his behaviour was outrageous'
Connlan Boyle (19) of Carrabane Walk in Derry admitted assaulting the officers after police were called to a domestic incident. Boyle was said to have smashed windows, mirrors and photographs.
Upon arrival, police attempted to help Boyle stand up, after which he began to attack them, hitting one female officer and causing a laceration that required stitches.
Boyle, who had no previous criminal record, was then transferred to the Strand Road police station where he asked for a glass of water. He subsequently threw the water over an officer.
The court heard that Boyle was drunk at the time of the incident, having consumed a bottle of vodka with a friend that day.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said Boyle 'accepts his behaviour was outrageous'.
He added that he took full responsibility for what happened.
District Judge Barney McElhom called the offences 'extremely serious', sentencing him to ten months in custody, suspended for three years.