Suspended sentence for Derry man who 'sucker punched' hotel worker on Waterloo Street

James Farren (67) of Larkhill in Derry was charged with the attack, which occurred on September 1 last year.

Police were initially alerted to the incident when Farren reported himself to them, stating he had assaulted a man outside the premises.

The victim in the attack worked in a local hotel, a place Farren had recently been barred from.

The court heard that the victim was approached by Farren asking him why he was barred and was told why.

The when the victim was talking to friends, Farren 'suckered punched' him causing injuries to his lip and the back of his head.

The court heard at Friday’s hearing that Farren made full admissions to the assault and the following day police received a report from the victim, telling them that he'd been assaulted.

Farren said that he didn't know the name of the victim, just that he worked in the hotel.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Farren had apologised for the incident, adding that he had been acting out of character on the night.

District Judge Barney McElholm described the attack as 'deplorable' and said that attacks such as this one could have 'catastrophic' results.