Suspended sentence for former trainee solicitor who assaulted Domino’s delivery drivers

Court

Kevin McDaid (36) of Philip Street in Derry admitted two charges of assault and one of disorderly behaviour that occurred on October 5 last.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a male outside Domino’s on the Strand Road armed with a golf club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the victims, a delivery driver, said he had parked outside Domino’s at Rockmills and had gone in to pick up an order.

His girlfriend then came in to say there was a man armed with a golf club outside and she thought he was going to damage the vehicle, the court heard.

The driver went out and McDaid squared up to him and another driver then left.

He put one of the drivers in fear of being assaulted and made racial comments telling the man he should not be here and he should go back to his own country, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then struck the other driver twice causing soreness.

The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV and at interview McDaid made full admissions but denied the racial comments.

Defence counsel Andrew Moriarty said that photographs revealed that McDaid came off worse from this encounter.

He described it as 'tragic case' and said that the defendant's life had 'fallen apart' and he was 'beset with addiction problems.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said that McDaid was 'remorseful' and regretted his actions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that there were ways of dealing with issues and bringing a golf club into the incident was not the way to do things.

He said McDaid had proved himself to be a 'violent person' and added that if, in the course of this incident, he had got 'a thump on the nose for his troubles' that was what happened.

The judge added that McDaid 'has a history of violence' and when faced with an adverse situation he resorted to violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad