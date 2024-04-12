Suspended sentence for man after ‘bizarre but serious’ Stanley knife assault in Waterloo Street pub

A judge has described a case as 'bizarre but serious' after hearing how a man was assaulted with a Stanley knife in a city centre bar.
By Staff Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Philip Smith (65) of Kinsale Park appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assault on a man on August 11, 2023.

The court heard police received a report from the victim that he had been assaulted in Peadar O'Donnell's bar in Waterloo Street by a man with a Stanley knife and sustained a cut.

Police went to the bar and checked CCTV footage and identified a male.

After attending an address in Kinsale Park they recognised Smith as the person on the CCTV.

Smith made no comment at interview.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said this was out of character for his client who can't explain what happened.

He said it was 'very unusual behaviour' and that Smith had no previous convictions.

Smith was sentenced to 4 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered pay £750 in compensation.