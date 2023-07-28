Suspended sentence for man who caused criminal damage to a Derry hotel room

Bishop Street Courthouse

Declan Brown (27) of Lenadoon Avenue admitted a charge of criminal damage to property belonging to the Everglades Hotel.

The court heard police were called to the hotel due to Brown who was behaving erratically.

Staff asked that he be removed from the premises and police escorted him to his room to collect his belongings.

When they opened the door they found the room in 'disarray' with glass on the floor and an empty vodka bottle.

The court heard that Brown's behaviour varied from being 'orderly and compliant through to hostile.'

At interview Brown denied drinking the bottle of vodka and said all he had was a couple of pints.

He said he had had an argument with the bar staff and alleged that they might have wrecked the room but said only his girlfriend and himself had keys to the room.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the relationship had ended after this incident.

She told the court that it was 'an unsavoury incident' but added the defendant had paid for the damage caused.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that Brown had 23 previous convictions, some for criminal damage.

He said a prison sentence was appropriate in this case but added that because he had paid compensation he would suspend the sentence.