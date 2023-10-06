Suspended sentence for man who crashed into petrol pumps causing £20,000 of damage

Bishop Street Courthouse

Paul Gareth Deery, 29, of Campion Court, was charged with dangerous driving and a series of driving offences including crashing into petrol pumps on the Prehen Road on June 14.

The court heard police were called to a report of a traffic accident and found a vehicle had crashed into petrol pumps causing extensive damage to the front of the car, which was described as a 'write off'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who was also in the car called 999 and told police she and her friend had been drinking before taking the car out, after which he left the road and hit the pumps.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deery had made off and left the woman who needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

Fire services attended to make the site safe as the crash caused fuel to spill on the forecourt.

The owner of the station told police that the crash had caused £20,000 worth of damage to his business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found Deery not far from the site and arrested him for a number of driving offences.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said Deery acknowledged they were 'very serious offences' and told the court that his client had been 'caught red handed'.

He told the court Deery had a problem with alcohol he was now seeking treatment for.

District Judge Barney McElhom said a compensation order was 'not realistic' as the defendant was on a low income and added that Deery was 'clearly dangerous on the road'.