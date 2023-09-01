Bishop Street Courthouse

Gary Curley (31) of Benevenagh Gardens in Derry admitted a charge of criminal damage on February 13.

The court heard on Friday that police were called to a report that the defendant was wrecking his mother's house while under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrived they had to clear debris away to enter the property.

Police were told that the defendant had arrived home 'agitated' and at around 1.45am began wrecking the house.

His mother locked herself in a bedroom to protect herself.

Police observed damage to various items of furniture and other household goods.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client had accepted his guilt.

He said even his family accepted that this was out of character for Curley.

The barrister said that there had been no re-offending.