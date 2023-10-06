Suspended sentence for man who struck ex-partner with child’s guitar causing wound needing stitches

Bishop Street Courthouse.

Gary David Harper (50) of Ebrington Street in Derry admitted assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner on June 17.

The court heard the injured party reported to them she had been assaulted by Harper around 10pm on that date.

She told police she suspected he had been drinking so a verbal argument ensued on the phone.

She then got a taxi to his address and the defendant appeared waving a child's guitar before striking her with it.

When interviewed Harper made admissions.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client had shown remorse in his pre-sentence report.