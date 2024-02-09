Bishop Street Courthouse

Dillon Harkin (23) of Magowan Park was convicted of assault on his father on June 9 last and possessing cannabis on June 17.

The court heard police were called by ambulance staff to a report of a domestic incident.

The injured party, Harkin's father, had lacerations to his shoulder and abdomen.

He told police there was an argument and the defendant had broken a plate over his head and punched him on the jaw.

Harkin had left the scene when police arrived.

On June 17 police observed Harkin in a vehicle and stopped it.

He handed over a quantity of herbal cannabis.

Harkin told police the cannabis was for self-medication.

Defending Stephen Chapman said his client was on probation.