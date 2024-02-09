Suspended sentence for son who smashed plate over father’s head
Dillon Harkin (23) of Magowan Park was convicted of assault on his father on June 9 last and possessing cannabis on June 17.
The court heard police were called by ambulance staff to a report of a domestic incident.
The injured party, Harkin's father, had lacerations to his shoulder and abdomen.
He told police there was an argument and the defendant had broken a plate over his head and punched him on the jaw.
Harkin had left the scene when police arrived.
On June 17 police observed Harkin in a vehicle and stopped it.
He handed over a quantity of herbal cannabis.
Harkin told police the cannabis was for self-medication.
Defending Stephen Chapman said his client was on probation.
Harkin was given a 4 month prison sentence suspended for 2 years and fined £250.