Suspended sentence for son who smashed plate over father’s head

A domestic incident between a father and his son that resulted in a plate being smashed across the father's head saw the son receive a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court.
By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Bishop Street Courthouse

Dillon Harkin (23) of Magowan Park was convicted of assault on his father on June 9 last and possessing cannabis on June 17.

The court heard police were called by ambulance staff to a report of a domestic incident.

The injured party, Harkin's father, had lacerations to his shoulder and abdomen.

He told police there was an argument and the defendant had broken a plate over his head and punched him on the jaw.

Harkin had left the scene when police arrived.

On June 17 police observed Harkin in a vehicle and stopped it.

He handed over a quantity of herbal cannabis.

Harkin told police the cannabis was for self-medication.

Defending Stephen Chapman said his client was on probation.

Harkin was given a 4 month prison sentence suspended for 2 years and fined £250.