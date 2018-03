A 24-years-old man who stole from his employers has received a nine months sentence suspended for three years.

Stephen Colgan, of Shearwater Way, pleaded guilty to theft between September 19 and September 28, 2015.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant stole from Marks and Spencer, however, the amount stolen was unclear as they had provided two different figures.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said Colgan had a number of difficulties at the time which were ‘not of his own making.’