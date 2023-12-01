Suspended sentence for ‘utterly appalling’ domestic abuse of ex-partner

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for what a judge described as 'utterly appalling behaviour' towards his ex-partner.

Christopher Dickinson (42) of Great James Street in Derry admitted a charge of a course of behaviour amounting to domestic abuse on December 28.

The court heard police were alerted around 3.20am that the defendant was shouting abuse at his former partner.

The woman told them Dickinson had started being verbally abusive after he accused her of speaking to another man.

She said that the defendant was abusive towards her, checked her social media and prevented her from going out.

She gave police other examples of the behaviour that had occurred previously.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was a serious case.

District Judge Ted Magill said domestic abuse causes serious harm and it was something the courts were becoming very aware of.