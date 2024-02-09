Suspended sentence for woman who kicked police officer at Altnagelvin Hospital

Altnagelvin Hospital

Jessica Friel (24) of Fergleen Mews in the Galliagh area of Derry was charged with the offences that took place on September 23 last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that police were parked in an ambulance bay outside the hospital with a vulnerable patient in the car when Friel got out from a nearby ambulance, giving police officers the finger and shouting abuse.

Friel then tried to get into the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) car on several occasions causing great distress to the patient, the court was told.

Police arrested her and she proceeded to kick one of the officers, the court heard.

Defence Barrister Fergal McCormick told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the incident outside the hospital was a 'perfect storm' of substance abuse, combined with Friel not being able to contact her son on his birthday.

The defence barrister added that she herself was in a vulnerable state at the time of the incident but that she had since reached out to multiple organisations for help.

The court was told that the defendant is not a repeat offender and that her last relevant offence was in 2017, telling the court that she has no desire to repeat the incident.