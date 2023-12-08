A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court for theft.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Kerri Ogilby (40), of Lawrence Hill, was charged with stealing food and vapes, from Iceland in Foyleside, on April 7.

Ogilby was identified via CCTV and claimed she was planning on paying for the items. She claimed to have no memory of going into Iceland on that day.

The court heard that she had 47 previous convictions, including drug offences and theft.