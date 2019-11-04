Taser deployed by police officer following incident in Bonds Hill

Police deployed a taser stun gun following an incident at an address in the Bonds Hill area of the Waterside.

As is normal procedure, the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.

Inspector Ali said “At approximately 00.20am on Monday, November 4, police received a report of a male being aggressive and having a knife. As a result of this incident specially trained firearms officers went to the property and a taser stun gun was deployed by an officer

“The man was arrested for false imprisonment, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.”

He was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in police custody.