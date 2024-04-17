Teen arrested after fire extinguisher thrown on street and bicycle tyre thrown at window
A teenager is in custody after a fire extinguisher was thrown onto the street and a bicycle tyre thrown at a window.
Police arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted criminal damage following the incident in the city centre.
Just before midnight on Tuesday police responded to the incident in the Waterloo Street area. A fire extinguisher had been thrown onto the street and a bicycle was damaged with a tyre thrown at a window.
He remained in custody, assisting with enquiries, on Wednesday.