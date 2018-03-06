Teen disorderly in Altnagelvin

A teenager who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been ordered to spend a year on Probation.

Caolan Devine, of Jefferson Court, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to an incident on August 7, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 18-years-old, who has a limited record, used foul language in the hospital waiting area.

District Judge Barney McElholm said this was ‘unpleasant for other people awaiting treatment or news about their loved ones.’ He also ordered the teenager to pay £150 to the Friends of Altnagelvin.