Teenager (17) arrested following reported assault on train in County Derry
PSNI Sergeant Durkin said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9.20pm on Sunday, March 31 that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which departed the station at approximately 9pm.
“Police attended Coleraine Train Station and a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.
“During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.
“A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.
“He remains in custody as enquiries continue. Anyone who was on the train at the time and witnessed what happened or who has any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1630 31/03/24.”