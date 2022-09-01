Teenager arrested after reported assault of two NI Ambulance Service colleagues in Rossnagalliagh
Police have arrested a male following a report of an assault on two Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues in Derry.
At approximately 8.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 31 August, police attended the Rossnagalliagh area of Derry following a request for assistance from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
On arrival, an aggressive male was located. Ambulance colleagues reported that they had repeatedly been assaulted while attempting to assess the male’s condition.
A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an ambulance worker, and resisting police. Whilst in custody the male attempted to assault a police officer and was further arrested for assault on police.
Inspector Moyne said: “The male remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
“The emergency services work hard every day to serve our communities. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.
“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen that anyone who may have witnessed this matter contact us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1865 of 31/08/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org