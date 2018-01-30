Teenagers accused of Ballymagroarty burglary

Two teenagers have appeared in court accused of an attempted burglary in Ballymagroarty at the weekend.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with burglary with intent to steal, interference with vehicles, theft and going equipped for theft.

His co-accused, 18-year-old Jordan Leighton, of Drumard Park, is charged with attempted burglary of a property in Carleton Court on January 27.

The 16-year-old did not make an application for bail and was remanded in custody until February 6.

Opposing bail for Leighton, an investigating officer said police have received information Republican paramilitaries ‘intend to take some form of action against the defendant’.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations the injured party found Leighton sitting at the kitchen table in his home on Saturday afternoon.

He described the teen as being ‘off his face’ at the time.

A second male was also allegedly found in an upstairs cupboard and ran off.

It is alleged the injured party challenged Leighton and he ‘got up and stumbled out’ of the house.

The court heard the injured party provided police with the 18-year-old’s name and a description.

Leighton was arrested the following morning and it is alleged police seized clothing which matched the description given by the injured party.

During police interview, the teen said he had been consuming Xanax and had no memories of the incident.

He admitted the clothes seized were his and that he had been wearing them the previous day.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the 18-year-old had been ‘turning his life’ around in the past few months.

He said that Leighton had consumed a ‘very harmful drug’ on this day and ‘I am not sure he was in any sort of state to steal anything’.

Deputy District Judge John Rea refused and Leighton was remanded until February 26.