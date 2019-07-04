Terrorism police search Derry building site

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said they searched a building site in Derry today in connection with New IRA activity.

Police said the operation at Clon Dara in the Skeoge area was in relation to “ongoing activity into violent dissident republican activity”.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “Today’s search operation was carefully planned to cause the least disruption to the local community and was carried out by officers investigating the activities of the New IRA.

“It’s unfortunate that the actions of terrorists has today had an impact on workmen at the site who are simply trying to earn a living, however the terrorists do not care who they affect or harm along the way.

“Police are continually working to disrupt the work of terrorists and the harm they cause within our communities.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of people living in this area want to live free from fear and intimidation.”

No further details about the nature of the operation have been released.