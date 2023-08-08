Theft of bi-lingual road signage branded ‘hate crime’ by councillor who blames ‘intolerance’ of Irish

Sinn Féín councillor Fergal Leonard was speaking after the recently re-erected sign for Bóthar an tSleibhe Bhuí/Slieveboy Road, at its junction with Longland Road Claudy, was stolen.

“The theft of the signage was reported to me on Saturday afternoon by several nearby residents and members of the public expressing their disgust on social media.

“It is a sad state of affairs when someone is so intolerant and insecure that they have to attack a road sign because it contains the Irish language.

"I have reported this matter to both the PSNI and DCSDC for investigation. This is criminal damage and a hate crime and needs to be treated as such.