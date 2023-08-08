News you can trust since 1772

Theft of bi-lingual road signage branded ‘hate crime’ by councillor who blames ‘intolerance’ of Irish

Bi-lingual signage only recently re-instated on a rural road between Claudy and Craigbane has been stolen in what a local councillor has described as a hate crime.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

Sinn Féín councillor Fergal Leonard was speaking after the recently re-erected sign for Bóthar an tSleibhe Bhuí/Slieveboy Road, at its junction with Longland Road Claudy, was stolen.

“The theft of the signage was reported to me on Saturday afternoon by several nearby residents and members of the public expressing their disgust on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is a sad state of affairs when someone is so intolerant and insecure that they have to attack a road sign because it contains the Irish language.

"I have reported this matter to both the PSNI and DCSDC for investigation. This is criminal damage and a hate crime and needs to be treated as such.

“I would call upon unionist politicians to condemn these actions and ask them to make a public call for the sign to be returned.”