These are the worst areas of NI for domestic abuse

Statistics have also been broken down by policing district, with Belfast topping the list with almost a third of all domestic abuse incidents.Of the nearly 32,000 incidents of domestic abuse last year, just over 16,000 were recorded as crimes, with an average outcome rate (covering results such as a charge, community resolution or cautions) of 26.7 per cent, down 1.4 per cent compared to last year.

1. Belfast City - 8,491 incidents A rise of 460 compared to 2017/18. 949 crimes led to a criminal outcome, a rate of 22.9 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 3,131 incidents A rise of 260 compared to 2017/18. 560 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 30.4 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Derry City and Strabane - 3,100 incidents A rise of 20 compared to 2017/18. 421 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 28.5 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Newry, Mourne and Down - 2,351 incidents A rise of 83 compared to 2017/18. 332 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 25.4 per cent. Google other Buy a Photo

View more