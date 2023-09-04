Third arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing outside pub

PSNI

Detectives in Strand Road are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following the stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday morning.

Chief Inspector Wilson said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 4), in the Castlederg area, on suspicion of attempted murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place, or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

A 28 year old man who was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder remains in custody.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Earlier the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed a man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of Saturday and that a number of suspects had left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek and remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said after the incident in West Tyrone in the early hours of Saturday.

Police are asking anyone witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23.