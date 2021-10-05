Three arrests by Lyra McKee murder probe detectives
Three men have been arrested by detectives investigation the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:04 am
The journalist was was shot dead in Creggan on April 18, 2019.
The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.